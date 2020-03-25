A woman in her 60s was the first reported Cleveland County resident to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday morning that the woman died in relation to the virus, marking the state’s third reported COVID19-related fatality. Norman Mayor Breea Clark said Tuesday afternoon that the woman had no underlying health conditions.
Care Providers Oklahoma, an association representing longterm care facilities throughout the state, announced later Tuesday that the person who died was a resident at Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman.
According to Care Providers Oklahoma, two Grace residents were transferred to Norman Regional Health System over the weekend after showing COVID- 19 symptoms.
Grace was informed late Monday that both residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and that one resident had died. The other resident remains hospitalized, according to an email from Care Providers Oklahoma.
“We know this is an extremely difficult time for our families but want to assure them that we are working closely with local, state and federal health officials and continue to take heightened precautions to protect residents and team members,” Grace said in a statement Tuesday. “We are encouraging aggressive testing and following their guidance on next steps related to screening and the potential need for further isolation.”
