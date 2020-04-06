Are long waits for tests and results over?

Fourteen days. That’s how long Heather Campbell, of Davis, waited for an answer on whether her persistent fever, cough and shortness of breath were due to coronavirus.
It started with a dry cough on March 19. Without a diagnosis, her employer wanted her to continue working, so she did, clocking in regularly at a hardware store.
As the week wore on, the illness spread to three of her children and her husband. On the 22nd, she took the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 questionnaire, which told her to call the emergency room. The ER said she didn’t qualify for a test.
On the 25th, struggling to breathe, she went to her primary physician, who ruled out flu, strep, bronchitis and pneumonia. The doctor wanted to test her for COVID-19, but again, the ER said no.
Finally, 10 days after she first fell ill, she drove an hour to another clinic and received a test.
“If you feel sick, if you have symptoms, tests should be available to where you can have that peace of mind, and let the people you have been around know,” she said.
Oklahoma, like the rest of the U.S., is scrambling to catch up to the need to test people for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The state’s first case was reported March 17, but until this week, only vulnerable populations and critically ill patients were being tested, based on strict guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Limited supplies was one reason. There have been relatively few sites where people can be tested. And the turnaround for results has been often a week to two weeks as the state ramped up testing and processing capabilities.
The lag has potentially deadly consequences, as people who are unaware they are infected unknowingly spread the disease. Health care workers rely on testing to protect themselves and noninfected patients and determine when to wear personal protective equipment.
Health experts say expanding testing is critical to rein in the virus and limit its spread by identifying people who should self-quarantine. It also provides data useful for determining where resources like medical personnel and equipment should be allocated and when social isolation measures can be relaxed.
Without more testing, social isolation will continue to be necessary to combat the spread.
Oklahoma isn’t ready to test wide swaths of its residents, including those not showing symptoms. But the state has boosted testing of the sick.
Drive-through testing sites have opened in communities across the state. At the sites, medical personnel can conduct a swab test while the patient remains in their car, limiting their contact with others.
The state Wednesday lifted restrictions on who can receive a test. Now, testing is available to any adult with symptoms, which include a fever of 100.4 or above, cough and shortness of breath.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, speaking publicly on Wednesday, urged county health departments to ramp up testing, adding that the state now has the capacity to process 13,000 tests.
“Anybody that has symptoms – test them,” Stitt said. “Do not turn people away that are showing symptoms.”
Oklahoma has significantly increased its available test kits, and had 19,903 on hand as of Friday. These numbers refer to the kits containing swabs that health-care providers use to obtain a sample from a patient’s nose or throat.
That’s enough for now, but it’s hard to predict how many tests the state might need as the virus’ infection rate grows.
“We are still using every avenue to make sure we have enough to meet demand today and in the coming weeks,” said Shelly Zumwalt, chief of innovation for the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
Expanding the number of people tested will also improve the state’s data, which will help inform more accurate projections of when the virus is likely to peak in the state, and how many hospital beds and other resources will be needed.
One model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington predicts 1,499 total coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma, peaking in late April at 41 to 62 per day. An estimated 5,000 Oklahomans would be hospitalized per day. This model and others change frequently as new data is gathered.
