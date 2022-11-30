The Sooners' women's basketball team defeated Northwestern State, 88-45 Wednesday night in Norman.
The win is the third in a ow for Oklahoma after losing to top then 25-ranked Utah on Nov. 16. The Sooners held a 47-20 lead at the half and were only held under 20 points in one quarter, a 19-point fourth quarter.
Madi Williams and Skylar Vann both had double doubles for the Sooners. Williams had a team high 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Vann had 13 points and a team high 12 rebounds. Kiersten Johnson and Aubrey Joens each had 11 points for the Sooners.
Oklahoma is 6-1 and hosts Ole Miss on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.