Oklahoma United 06 made it to the semifinals of the 2021 Southern President’s Cup, before falling to Mississippi Rush Premier 3-0.
The U15 girls squad, picked up wins over Lake Travis, Florida Celtic and Charlotte Independence to make it out of the group stage 3-0. They were one of just two teams in the tournament to finish the group stage winning all their games.
Mississippi Rush Premier will move on to the finals on Sunday. The winner of Sunday’s game advances to the national tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on July 7-11.
The club, made up of a mixture of Enid Soccer Club players and Midwest City players, was one of two teams from Enid to represent the state of Oklahoma in the tournament. No team from Enid Soccer Club had ever made it to the regional tournament before this season.
Enid Elite 07 went 1-2 in the group stage with a 1-0 win over Little Rock Rangers Academy.
