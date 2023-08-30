NORMAN, Okla. — A Cleveland County deputy was booked into the Canadian County Jail after being arrested and accused of killing his wife.
The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed they investigated a homicide at 10913 SW 30th for a domestic disturbance and possible shooting.
When police arrived, Jordan Cannon was deceased, and police arrested Vaughn Cannon. Both were employed as deputies at the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
According to OCPD, police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to 10913 SW 30th for a domestic disturbance and possible shooting. Investigators learned the two were heatedly arguing when Vaughn Cannon allegedly shot and killed Jordan Cannon.
Vaughn Cannon was sworn in as a Cleveland County deputy in March 2021. He previously worked as law enforcement in Canadian County.
