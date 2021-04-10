Okeene Invitational
Girls
Team — Watonga 136, Chisholm 73.5, Ripley 61, Velma-Alma 55, Boise City 52, Cherokee 47, Laverne 38, Texhoma 34, OCS 26, Seiling 24, Vici 20, Okeene 17, Hydro-Eakly 14, OBA 10, Thomas 9.5, Crescent 9, Alva 6
3,200 Relay — 1. Watonga, 10:21.23; 2. Cherokee, 10:37.85; 3. Boise City, 10:38.85
800 Relay — 1. Watonga, 1:48.47; 2. Ripley, 1:50.23; 3. Velma-Alma, 1:51.43
3,200 — 1. Coleman, Watonga, 11:55.28; 2. Washko, OCS, 12:21.16; 3. Brown, Boise City, 12:58.71
800 — 1. Baggs, Laverne, 2:26.67; 2. Hussey, Okeene, 2:28.72; 3. Nyberg, 2:35.16
400 — 1. Turney, Watonga, 59.53; 2. Mollet, Ringwood, 1:01.21; 3. Beagley, OBA, 1:02.46
300 hurdles — 1. Mollet, Ripley, 48.57; 2. Berry, Texhoma, 51.82; 3. Hackett, Chisholm, 53.61
1,600 — 1. Coleman, Watonga,5:47.21; 2. Baggs, Laverne, 5:56.77; 3. Berkey, Hydro-Eakly, 6:07.43
1,600 Relay — 1. Watonga, 4:28.24; 2. Chisholm, 4:35.44; 3. Cherokee, 4:38.95
Shot Put — 1. Kolb, Cherokee, 36-0; 2. Hunt, Seiling, 34-1 1/2; 3. Lankford, Goodwell, 33-6
Discus — 1. Collins, Texhoma, 112-1; 2. Kolb, Cherokee, 109-6; 3. Rosales, Texhoma, 107-1
Long Jump — 1. Bartling, Velma-Alma, 16-8 3/4; 2. Hussey, Okeene, 16-2; 3. Clark, Alva, 15-11
High Jump — 1. Bartling, Velma-Alma, 5-4; 2. Cooper, Watonga, 5-2; 3. Sparling, Sweetwater, 5-0
Pole Vault — 1. Boeckman, Watonga, 8-6 (fewer misses0; 2. McLain, Velma-Alma, 8-6; 3. Tennell, Chisholm, 8-6
400 Relay — 1. Chisholm, 51.94; 2. Ripley, 52.39; 3. Watonga, 53.09
100 hurdles — 1. Terrell, Ripley, 16.47; 2. Dadisman, Boise City, 16.52; 3. Driver, Velma-Alma, 16.66
100 — 1. Hazelbaker, Velma-Alma, 12.92; 2. Bosley, OCS, 13.12; 3. Dadisman, Boise City, 13.46
200 — 1. Hazelbaker, Velma-Alma, 28.07; 2. Bosley, OCS, 28.34; 3. Alexander, Watonga, 28.94
Boys
Team — Timberlake 108, Alva 94, Thomas 93, Cherokee 91.5, Chisholm 44 Velma-Alma 28, Watonga 26, Hydro-Eakly 26, Goodwell 25, Boise City 22, Okeene 20.5, OBA 20, OCS 16, Laverne 13, Crescent 10, Texhoma 9, Mooreland 2, Hennessey 2
3,200 Relay — 1. Thomas, 8:50.92; 2. Chisholm, 8:58; 3. OBA, 9:00.55
110 hurdles — 1. Dunn, Watonga, 17.65; 2. Jones, Alva, 18.25; 3. Sharp, OCS, 18.42
3,200 — 1. Berkey, Hydro-Eakly, 10:15.62; 2. Walters, Watonga, 10:58.30; 3. Rosas, Boise City, 10:58.45
800 Relay — 1. Alva, 1:33.54; 2. Timberlake, 1:33.67; 3. Thomas,1:34.11
800 — 1. Judd, Timberlake, 2:03.86; 2. Mannering, Thomas, 2:05.85; 3. Hensen, Velma-Alma, 2:14.29
400 — 1. Schlup, Timberlake, 54.03; 2. Lobato, Cherokee, 55.94; 3. Roach, Cherokee, 56.63
300 hurdles — 1. Judd, Timberlake, 44.26; 2. Lambert,Cherokee,46.68; 3. Perkins, Crescent, 47.19
1,600 — 1. Berkey, Hydro-Eakly, 5:05.25; 2. Smith, OBA, 5:15.51; 3. Rosas, Boise City, 5:19.38
1,600 Relay — 1. Thomas, 3:43.69; 2. Timberlake, 3:44.26; 3. Cherokee, 3:44.84
Shot Put – 1. Kelley, Thomas, 48-7 1/2; 2. Lovell, Laverne, 43-6 1/2; 3. Halliburton, Goodwell, 43-3
Discus — 1. Green, Cherokee, 129-9; 2. Halliburton, Goodwell, 126-0; 3. Sunburn, Cherokee, 123-2
Long Jump – 1. Pippin, Timberlake, 21-6 1/4; 2. Boler, Goodwill, 21-0; 3. Bockelman, Cherokee, 19-8
High Jump — 1. Schlup, Timberlake, 6-4; 2. Young,Chisholm, 6-3; 3. Dunn, Watonga, 6-0
Pole Vault — 1. Jantzen, Cherokee, 12-0; 2. Fernandez, Thomas, 11-6; 3. Jones, Velma-Alma, 9-6
400 Relay — 1. Alva, 44.87; 2 Cherokee, 46.06; 3. Velma-Alma, 46.94
100 — 1. Tiger, Alva, 11.84; 2. Ray, Alva, 12.21; 3. Tucker, Alva, 12.28
200 — 1. Hamberling, Thomas, 24.86; 2. Perez, 25.27; 3. Pippin, Timberlake, 25.30
