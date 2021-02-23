EDMOND — Oklahoma Bible Academy's John Pethoud finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.58) at the Class 5A state swimming championships Tuesday at the Edmond Aquatic Center.
Pethoud bettered his time of 1:04.99 in Monday's preliminaries.
Pethoud finished seventh in the 200 individual medley in 2:14. That was just a little off his qualifying time of 2:13.86.
Teammate Evan Rutledge was 15th in the 100 free in 59.67, almost a second better off of his qualifying time of 1:00.30.
