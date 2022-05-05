Oklahoma BibleAcademy's Treyton Owens signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Southwestern (Kan.) on Thursday.
The shooting guard also had an offer from McPherson College, also in Kansas.
"Southwestern was closer to home," Owens said. "The campus made me feel comfortable. The coaches made me feel like it was the perfect fit."
In his senior year at OBA, Owens averaged 15 points per game and four rebounds per game. Owens also shoots the three well, averaging three per game.
"The facilities at Southwestern were really nice," said Owens. "The classrooms were small and family like atmosphere to help facilitate my college career."
Owens plays his AAU ball with the locally-rooted Oklahoma Wolfpack.
"Treyton is as hardworking and dedicated a student-athlete as you will find," said Wolfpack coach Rashad Sullivan, "His commitment to excellence will help him succeed in basketball as well as in life."
While Owens doesn't know his role in the system yet, he knows what he intends to do when he gets to Southwestern.
I will play hard, learn the system at Southwestern and hit my shots,"Owens remarked. "I will learn from the current southwestern basketball players how to play at the next level."
Owens enjoyed his time at OBA, but his best memory is off the court.
"My favorite memory was when we went to Washington D.C in 2018," Owens said. "I got to bond with my classmates. My favorite places we toured were the White House, Bible Museum, Vietnam War Memorial and Holocaust Museum. I really enjoyed learning about American history."
