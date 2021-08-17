OBA volleyball

OBA 3, CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 2

(26-24 OBA), (25-17 Crossings Christian), (25-20 Crossings Christian), (25-17 OBA), (15-11 OBA)

OBA improves to 8-4 on the season. The Lady Trojans will play on Thursday at home against Sharon-Mutual. 

