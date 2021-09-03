By Enid News & Eagle
Oklahoma Bible Academy marked its return to eight-man football Friday night with a 54-0 win over Life Prep, of Wichita, Kan., at Commitment Field.
“We played alright,” OBA coach Chris Cayot said. “We got after them. It was another step forward. Life Prep has been practicing only for a week or so, so they are further behind. It was a rough go early on for them.”
The Trojans jumped out to a 40-0 lead after one quarter.
Jud Cheatham scored four times for OBA, all in the first quarter. He rushed for 85 yards on five carries, scoring on runs of 31 and 14 yards. He also caught two passes for 106 yards, with both going for touchdowns.
In addition to the scoring passes to Cheatham, Bodie Boydstun threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Colby.
Lawson Morgan ran 2 yards for an OBA touchdown, and Andrew Gungoll returned an interception for the final score.
“Our guys did a good job of taking care of business,” Cayot said.
OBA, 1-0, will be on the road next week at Hollis.
PIONEER 60, COYLE 12
Caden Humphries made the most of his touches of the football for Pioneer, scoring four times as the Mustangs beat Coyle 60-12.
Humphries carried the ball five times for 135 yards, scoring on runs of 30, 35 and 65 yards. He also intercepted four passes, running one back 55 yards for a score.
The game ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule. The Mustangs led 40-12 after one quarter.
Leyton Parker, Rafael Torres, Israel Gonzalez and Kyce O’Donnell also scored for Pioneer.
Pioneer, 1-0, will be at home again next week against Cherokee.
FAIRVIEW 43, CHISHOLM 0
FAIRVIEW — Fairview dominated on both sides of the ball in a 43-0 win over Chisholm.
Blake Perez scored on two short runs as five Yellowjackets found the end zone.
Austin Houk scored on an 8-yard touchdown reception from Jax Bernard, and Reed Martens caught an 8-yard scoring pass from Brant Strader. Brenner Fortune ran 4 yards for a score, and Isaac Burris returned a punt 65 yards for another touchdown.
“Our front four really dominated the game,” Fairview coach Robert Bernard said. “Our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all night. Do that and you will win a lot of games.”
Chisholm, 0-2, will try to get on the winning side of the ledger next week when the Longhorns play host to Kingfisher. Fairview, 2-0, will be at Alva.
HINTON 28, HENNESSEY 6
HENNESSEY — It was rough going for Hennessey on Friday as the Eagles dropped a 28-6 game to Hinton.
Hennessey managed just 30 yards in total offense against the Comets. The Eagles’ only touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 69-yard fumble return by Keaton Crites.
Jake Wright scored twice for Hinton, and Levi Taylor ran for a touchdown and threw for a score.
The Eagles, 1-1, will be off until Sept. 17 when they play at Crooked Oak.
CORN BIBLE 8, K-H 6
CORN — Corn Bible Academy held off Kremlin-Hillsdale to win a tight 8-6 game.
Maddox Myers scored on a 2-yard run for the Broncs, but the two-point conversion try failed.
“It’s disappointing,” said Broncs coach Tyler Severin. “We played tough, really physical. It was good to get after it physically.”
The Broncs, 1-1, will be at Medford next week.
WEATHERFORD 28, KINGFISHER 19
WEATHERFORD — Kingfisher rallied to get close twice but lost 28-19 to Weatherford.
The Eagles jumped out in front 14-0 only to see Kingfisher score twice on 2-yard runs by Alan Munoz but fail on the extra point tries to trail 14-12 at the half.
Munoz scored his third touchdown on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter to close the gap to 21-19, but Reese Villines put the game away with a 71-yard touchdown reception.
The Yellowjackets, 1-1, will play at Chisholm next week.
WAYNOKA 40, OKEENE 12
OKEENE — Waynoka broke open a tight game in the second half to beat Okeene 40-12.
The Railroaders led 20-12 at the half and added another 20 points in the second while holding the Whippets scoreless.
Okeene’s Brody Jinkens scored on a 7-yard run and threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Carson Osterhoudt.
Okeene, 0-2, will play at Seiling next week.
WATONGA 40, HOBART 12
HOBART — Joe Jackson accounted for four touchdowns to lead Watonga to a 40-16 win over Hobart.
Jackson threw for three scores, two to Deondre Dunn and one to Chris Sanders, and also scored on a run.
The Eagles, 2-0, will be at home against Rush Springs next week.
