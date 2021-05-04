Oklahoma Bible Academy qualified its entire team for the Class 4A state girls tennis tournament at a regional Monday at Tulsa Holland Hall High School.

Emmie Lichty and Ashley Miller were second at No. 1 doubles. OBA had two thirds — Isabella Groendyke, No. 1 singles and Clara Caldwell, No. 2 singles and one fourth — Sydney Winter and Nadia Rodriguez, No. 2 doubles.

The state tournament will be Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. 4A singes is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Friday.

