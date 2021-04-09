Garber Tournament
OBA 14, BLACKWELL 2
OBA 059 — 14 10 3
Blackwell 020 — 2 3 4
WP — Small, 3 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP – Hall, 3 innings, 10 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks. OBA — C. Colby, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Jud Cheatham, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Jett Cheatham, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; J. Colby, run scored; Davis, 1-for-1, 2 RBI; Boydstun, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Small, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored, RBI, double; Morgan, 2-for-3, RBI; Cunningham, run scored, RBI. Blackwell — Castileja, double; Jeffries, run scored, RBI; Lucio, 1-for-2
