The Oklahoma Bible Academy girls Volleyball team was named 4A State Academic Champions. This season they had a 39.7 grade point average and won 17 games.
OBA Headmaster Andy Wilkens said, “Our Senior girls were all enrolled in at least one AP class. Winning this award speaks highly of their academic standards while being extraordinarily competitive on the court.”
Senior Clara Caldwell said, “Sports are super but our strong academics are our future.” Wilkens says he has loved watching them play and the state championship celebrates their school priorities well.
Senior Mary O’Neill said, “Sports teaches you life lessons and it has been cool to be a part of this team.”
Other members of the State Champion Academic team are Emma Butler, Zoe Holmes, Abigail Keller, Gabby Warnock and Becca Benjamin.
