Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 30, 2022 @ 5:52 pm
2001: 6-3
2002: 5-5
2003: 4-6
2004: 6-4
2005: 6-4
2006: 2-8
2007: 2-8
2008: 4-6
2009: 12-2
2010: 8-3
2011: 3-7
2012: 2-8
2013: 5-6
2014: 5-5
2015: 1-9
2016: 3-7
2017: 2-8
2018: 6-4
2019: 7-4
2020: 7-5
2021: 9-1
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.