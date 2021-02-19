Two Oklahoma Bible Academy swimmers will be competing in the Class 5A boys state swim meet, which begins a two-day run Monday and Tuesday at the Edmond Aquatic Center at the Mitch Park YMCA.
Preliminaries will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. The top eight qualifiers will advance to the championship finals Tuesday while the next eight will be in the consolation finals. Action will begin at 10 a.m.
John Pethoud is seeded in the top six in two events — sixth, 200 IM, 2:13.74 and fifth, 100 breast, 1:03.92.
Evan Rutledge is seeded 22nd in the 50 free (26.60) and 20th in the 100 free (1:00.43).
Both also swim for the Aquatic Club of Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.