Oklahoma Bible Academy will be trying to make the most of its first regional baseball trip in 15 years Thursday.
The Trojans, 22-8, will face top-ranked and host Canute (20-3) at 11 a.m., followed by Hollis (17-4) and No. 16 Calumet (18-4) at 1:30. The winners play at 4 and the losers at 6:30.
“We feel as good as you can when you draw the No. 1 seed,'' said OBA coach James Cheatham. “We have out work cut out for us, but all we have to do is to go out and have fun and let them have all the pressure.''
The C-Trojans are coming off a fall Class A state championship. Their lone losses came against 4A Bethany and twice to No. 1 Class B Roff. Canute run ruled Pioneer, 9-1 on April 9.
“They hit the ball well up and down the lineup and they have a deep pitching staff,'' Cheatham said. “We have to pitch well and play really good defense.''
Cheatham's message, though, is play hard, have fun and “let the ball fall where it does and we'll see what the scoreboard says after seven innings.''
“We want them to value the moment,'' Cheatham said. “We want to represent our school and our beliefs.''
OBA has two .400-plus hitters in Jett Cheatham and Connor Colby while 4-5 hitters Cole Davis and Jacob Colby have come on strong late.
Jett Cheatham and Bodie Boydstun, who picked up wins over Glencoe (10-1 and 4-1) at district are the pitching aces. Coach Cheatham said he might need to use two or even three pitchers to solve Canute.
“We need to keep them off balance,'' said coach Cheatham. “We have to take it one inning, one batter at a time.''
The team's strength, coach Cheatham said, is it character. OBA has won three one-run games this season and came back from an opening 7-3 loss to Agra in winning district. The 22 wins is a school record.
“This is a team where the whole is stronger than its parts,'' said coach Cheatham. “We don't have anyone who can win 20 games by themselves. We have molded together as a team and we have learned to compete and to be gritty. We have found ways to win.''
He said the district tournament was a prime example of that.
“We didn't play well the first game,'' he said, “but we didn't let that affect us. These kids did what they have done all year and that's to compete in tough situations.''
The season has been special for the Cheatham family with freshman catcher Jud being able to play with senior brother Jett.
“We're blessed to have this opporutunity,'' said coach Cheatham.
Drummond to face Maysville
No. 16 Drummond (17-12) will meet No. 18 Maysville (18-8) in a first-round Class B regional game at No. 4 Asher at 1 p.m. Friday. The winner faces the winner of the Asher (19-9) and Leedey (9-14) game at 4. The losers play at 6:30.
The tournament was set back at least a day after Asher was hit with five inches of rain Tuesday.
“I just hope we can make a good showing,'' said Drummond coach Jared Swart. “Asher and Leedey have so much history and Maysville is pretty good, too. It's just fun to go down and play at a dynasty like Asher (45 combined fall and spring state championships).''
The Bulldogs swept through their regional with wins over Waynoka (8-5 and 15-4) and Timberlake (7-3). Maysville beat Geary (10-0) and Oilton (5-1 and 4-2).
“We have been playing our best baseball as of late,'' Swart said. “At times, we let the mistakes get the best of us, but we're peaking at the right time.''
The Bulldogs are led by Braden Longpine (.446, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 40 stolen bases), Gage Salinas (.441, 7 doubles), Austin Longpine (.392, 12 doubles) and Kelton Arnold (.382, 9 doubles.
Kaden Ehardt and Austin Longpine are Drummond's scheduled starting pitchers for Friday, but Swart is undecided who will pitch where.
“I really like our aggressiveness on the basepaths,'' Swart said. “Our pitching staff is young but they throw a lot of strikes and they are aggressive in the strike zone. Our lineup from top to bottom has done a good job of putting the ball in play. Production in the bottom half of the order can be the key in crucial games.''
Drummond has not faced any of their regional opponents this season although their scheduled March 22 meeting with Leedey was rained out.
The elimination and the first championship game are set for Saturday. The If game, if needed, would be played Monday.
