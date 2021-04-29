Class A Regional
At Canute
CANUTE 16, OBA 2
OBA 020 00 — 2 5 2
Canute 035 8x — 16 15 2
WP — Randall, 3 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP— Boydstun, 2 innings, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. OBA — Jett Cheatham, 1-for-2; J. Colby, run scored; Boydstun, 2-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Bergdall, 1-for-2; Cunningham, 1-for-2. Canute — Henderson, double; Moore, double; Randall 2 homers; Maddox, homer; Williams, 3 homers; Smith, home run; Steffes, home run; LeGrand, home run
