CALUMET 7, OBA 3
Calumet 013 010 2 — 7 7 3
OBA 000 101 1 — 3 8 5
WP — Olive, 1 1/3 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Jett Cheatham, 3 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. Calumet — Olive, double; Melvin, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Snyder, double, RBI; Dean, 2-for-4, RBI; A. Arnold, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI. OBA — C. Colby, 2-for-4, RBI, double; Jett Cheatham,1-for-4; Davis, 1-for-4; J. Colby, 2 runs scored; Bergdall, 2-for-4, RBI; Small, 1-for-3, run scored; Cunningham, 1-for-4, run scored
