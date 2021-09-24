OBA 30, SW COVENANT 0

SWC 0 0 0 0 — 0

OBA 8 16 6 0 — 30

First quarter

OBA — August Roggow 26 pass from Bodie Boydstun (Jud Cheatham run)

2nd quarter

OBA — Parker Mills tackled in end zone

OBA — Cheatham 10 run (run failed)

OBA — Holden Caldwell 5 pass from Boydstun (Cheatham run0

3rd quarter

OBA — Cheatham 12 pass from Boydstun (pass failed)

Team Stats

SWC OBA

First downs 6 16

Yards rushing 27-49 26-90

Yards passing 33 184

Passes 3-12-2 13-22-1

Total offense 82 274

Punts 3-29 0-0

Fumbles 3-0 1-0

Penalties 5-60 6-65

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you