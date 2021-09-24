OBA 30, SW COVENANT 0
SWC 0 0 0 0 — 0
OBA 8 16 6 0 — 30
First quarter
OBA — August Roggow 26 pass from Bodie Boydstun (Jud Cheatham run)
2nd quarter
OBA — Parker Mills tackled in end zone
OBA — Cheatham 10 run (run failed)
OBA — Holden Caldwell 5 pass from Boydstun (Cheatham run0
3rd quarter
OBA — Cheatham 12 pass from Boydstun (pass failed)
Team Stats
SWC OBA
First downs 6 16
Yards rushing 27-49 26-90
Yards passing 33 184
Passes 3-12-2 13-22-1
Total offense 82 274
Punts 3-29 0-0
Fumbles 3-0 1-0
Penalties 5-60 6-65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.