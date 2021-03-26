Hennessey Tournament
STILLWATER JV 10, OBA 2
OBA 002 00 — 2 6 4
Stillwater 112 51 — 10 10 3
WP — Morgan, 5 innings, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Boydstun, 3 1/3 innings, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks. OBA — C. Colby, 2-for-3, run scored; Cunningham, run scored; Jett Cheatham, 1-for-3; J. Colby, 1-for-3; Bergdall, 2-for-2. Stillwater JV — Gregory, double, RBI; Smith, double; Hol. Thompson, triple, 2 run scored; Embree, 2 RBI; Roberts, 2 RBI.
OBA is now 8-3
