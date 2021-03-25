Hennessey Tournament
OBA 10, KINGFISHER JV 7
OBA 023 041 — 10 15 1
Kingfisher 000 025 — 7 9 1
WP — Jett Cheatham, 3 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Perdue, 4 1/3 innings, 12 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. OBA — C. Colby, 3-for-5, 3 RBI, triple; Bergdall, 1-for-3; Jett Cheatham, 1-for-3, run scored; J. Colby, 3-for-4, run scored, RBI, double; Davis, 4-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Morgan, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Cunningham, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Nunez, 2 runs scored. Kingfisher — D. Friesen, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; States, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; N. Friesen, 2-for-4; Parker, 2-for-3, run scored; Giles, 2 runs scored
