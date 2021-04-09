Garber Tournament
KREM-HILLSDALE 13, BLACKWELL 6
K-H 040 9x — 13 7 4
Blackwell 001 5x — 6 2 3
WP — Henry, 4 innings, 2 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Rose, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Alcuitas, 1-for-2, RBI; Henry, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Z. Snodgrass, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored; Myers, 2 runs scored; Bonine, 1-for-1, 3 runs scored, RBI; Wheeler, 2 runs scored; Keithly, run scored
ST. MARY's JV 17, OBA 6
St. Mary's 20(11) 04 — 17 12 5
OBA 501 00 — 6 5 7
WP — Riggs, 5 innings, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — C. Colby, 5 innings, 12 H, 17 R, 7 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. St. Mary's — Achord, 3-for-5, 3 runs scored; Hayes, 3-for-4, 4 runs scored, RBI; Fuentes, double, 2 RBI, run scored; Ellis, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Stanley, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI. OBA — Bergdall, 1-for-1; Jett Cheatham, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Davis, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; J. Colby, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Boydstun, run scored; Jud Cheatham, run scored
