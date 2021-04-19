CALUMET 11, OBA 5
Calumet 213 101 3 — 11 9 1
OBA 000 030 2 — 5 5 6
WP — Olive, 2 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Bergdall, 2 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. Calumet — Snyder, double, RBI; Melvin, home run, RBI.OBA — C. Colby, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored,; Jud Cheatham, run scored; Jett Cheatham, 2-for-4, double, triple, 4 RBI; J. Colby, 1-for-4; Bergdall, 1-for-3, run scored.
HENNESSEY 17, STAR SPENCER 2
S-S 20 — 2 1 1
HHS 4 (13) — 17 10 1
WP — Vinson, 2 innings, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. Hennessey — Gonzalez, double; Vinson, double, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI; Crites, home run, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Moery, home run, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI
