Northwestern Oklahoma State’s baseball team will play East Central at David Allen in Enid on Tuesday.
As part of the Rangers’ trip to Enid, there will be a special first pitch thrown out by a youth pitcher, free hot dogs, apple pie and drinks, giveaways, and a photo op with the Rangers and their mascot, Rowdy.
Youth teams will also be given special shirts and will get to run the bases.
“We are excited to come play down there,” said NWOSU coach Ryan Bowen. “Enid has always been a great baseball town. We have a sister campus in Enid, and there are a ton of NWOSU alumni in the Enid area. It’s exciting for us to get to showcase our team to all the people in the area. It’s also an honor to be able to play a game at David Allen.”
Bowen just notched his 100th win last weekend.
Hayden Priest, Jacob McCool, Zach McEachern, Koby Hudson, and Colby Jarnagin are all from Enid and are on the team, giving the Rangers a very Enid look and feel to the team.
“It’s good to get kids from the Enid area, we have a few on the team,” Bowen said. “We want to keep that pipeline going. We want to get the best players from Northwestern Oklahoma and it’s a great chance for us to showcase our team to potential new Rangers.
The carnival at the game is organized by the alumni foundation.
“That is something that has been there since before I got here,” Bowen remarked. “It’s a fun night to get alumni out to celebrate all things NWOSU.”
NWOSU is 16-21 on the season, and 10-14 in conference play.
In addition to the game, there will be a President’s Reception at 6 p.m. prior to first pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.