Northwestern Oklahoma State University Enid dean Wayne McMillan is hoping the future is a lot like the past.
The pandemic was a major challenge for the 21-year university center on East Randolph but McMillan said the school was able to adjust to the needs of the students and kept both them and the overall campus.
"We're not completely up and running like we normally are,'' McMillan said, "but we're pretty close and basically we're keeping safety in mind in that regard.''
Back to normal for NWOSU Enid would be reaching out to students who have thought about higher education but because of circumstances have not been able to. The school exclusively offers junior-senior level classes.
"We have a great option here in Enid,'' McMillan said.
The student can manage things in their own lives, McMillan said, and still be able to obtain a either bachelors or masters degree.
"We're optimistic that things are going to be pretty good in the future,'' McMillan said.
The pandemic particularly hit hard in terms of the non-traditional student, which is a "pretty significant part'' of the NWOSU Enid campus. The school wants to reach out to the student who may be juggling both a job and a family.
"We want to give them an opportunity to revisit their dreams of continuing their education,'' he said.
A bridge program with Northern Oklahoma College allows the NOC Enid graduates to continue at NWOSU Enid. A student who wishes to continue to live on campus can continue to do so.
The non-traditional student uses technology quite a bit to reach out to faculty members. Night courses are offered for most of the graduate level courses.
There are a number of NED programs for masters degrees in education, McMillin said. Masters can be obtained in both counseling psychology or general psychology. The school has recently graduated its first class in Doctorate of Nursing Practices.
There also graduate degrees in American History and Agriculture and Tourism.
The DNP program is particularly beneficial to rural health communities.
The school recently received an award for being a top 20 graduate program in counseling psychology by Psychology Degree Guide. They were up there with such well-known colleges as Penn, Lehigh, Boston College and Texas Tech.
It was based on academic curriculum and affordability.
"That's a big honor for us to be able to provide that program,'' he said. "The faculty in that program is excellent and is doing a great job.''
The program, McMillan said, is based on becoming a licensed professional counselor in the state. The courses meet all the criteria for the student to become a licensed counselor.
"Academics and curriculum are important but we provide value that comes with affordability,'' McMillan said. "That is extremely important. Our tuition rates rank consistently with the other regional universities and it's a little more affordable than most university level schools. People are trying to juggle working and having a family. Being able to advance your degree is one of the things we hang our hat on.''
The school offers some 21 baccalaureate options. Psychology, social work, business, accounting, education and nursing are some of the most popular options.
One positive of the pandemic, McMillan said, was learning to take full advantage of technology.
"People began to see how they could be better at what they do using some of the technology,'' McMillan said. "We made ourselves more accessible and we had to become more creative about how we present our materials.
"Some of our faculty were already on the cutting edge, but a lot of them saw the value of being able to use technology and how they can serve the students. You will probably see the incorporation of technology a lot more in different programs and classes.''
NWOSU had already been noted for interactive TV to bring campus together in Alva, Enid, Woodward and Ponca City.
"It's kind of nice when you can keep a professor at one site and be able to reach pretty effectively multiple campuses,'' McMillan said. "It keeps students in their communities and puts less demand on their time.''
The NWOSU Enid campus is almost 25 years old. McMillan has been associated with it since the second year. McMillan said he has seen the campus' legacy in the number of successful people who have came out of it.
The school, in normal years, has an entrepreneur seminar where most of the speakers are NWOSU graduates who wished to share their ideas.
"That's quite an honor for the students who have come from the NWOSU Enid campus,'' McMillan said.
The typical NWOSU Enid — often being a non-traditional student — often has a different level of motivation, McMillan said, because they paying their own way and taking time out of their already established lives to return to school.
"It's the commitment on part of the students,'' McMillan said. "We do try to provide resources and opportunities and advice on how to be proficient in pursuing those degrees.''
The bridge program offers a number of scholarships and stipends. The Enid Higher Education Council offers 10 scholarships — five for juniors and five for seniors.
"We have people in Enid who want to give back,'' McMillan said. "This is a great community for higher education. ''
The bridge program between NOC Enid and NWOSU Enid is a rarity among different instutions of higher learning. The Enid Public Schools, Autry Technology Center, NWOSU Enid and NOC all work together to meet the needs of the community, McMillan said.
"That is not common in other communities,'' McMillan said. "I would tell you that.''
McMillan hopes this collaboration will lead to a broader reach to students so they could continue to juggle work, family and education.
"We're always trying to figure out what we need to move on next,'' McMillan said. 'We're always open to considering what options are going to be the most viable looking into the future. We may have programs that we not even thought about that will be important for the future of industry in this region.
"Things are changing rapidly and we're always trying to adjust to some level of continuing to produce students with critical thinking skills and abilities to solve problems. We want to develop leaders that have innovation and vision that you get from having a solid bedrock of education.''
NWOSU Enid is trying to change with the times, McMillan said, but the foundation has remained the same.
"We may just present it in a different way or perspective to keep them moving forward,'' McMillan said.
The school has a strong connection to the main campus in Alva. Professors in Alva can speak to Enid students via satellite and vice versa.
"It makes an efficient system that can maximize the offerings we have,'' McMillan said.
The faculty is tight knit from being in the same building, McMillan said. Ditto for the students.
NWOSU Enid put in a new computer system two years ago which has allowed both the Enid and Alva campuses to merge all data into a new platform, McMillan said
The biggest challenge is still financial. NWOSU Enid used to get some 70 percent funding from the state. McMillan estimates that is under 30 percent now.
"We don't have a lot of wiggle room,'' he said. "The budget cuts have been really hard on us. We don't have any room to adjust as much as a huge school like OU or OSU would have. We try to do more with less. To our credit, we have been very good at it, but it still causes us a lot of anxiety when we're trying to plan for the next year.''
NWOSU Enid has succeeded, McMillan said, because it has served the needs of the community and has been involved in the community. Teachers can go there to get their masters degrees for instance.
"We're always wanting a seat at the table when higher education comes up,'' McMillan said. "We use a lot of our energies to let people know that we're here and we're here to serve the community and get students out in the classroom. Higher education has a great impact on the community and is vital to the community.''
NWOSU Enid tries to offer more than just classes, McMillan said. The school offers a Psychology Club, a Social Work Club and an Education Club. It is involved with the Enid Leadership Council.
"We have pretty good student leadership on campus,'' McMillan said. "We're looking to grow our students and give them every option that you can find at any other school.''
Students can purchase tickets for NWOSU football and basketball games. In non-pandemic years, the Ranger baseball team will play some games at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The student government has had a fall festival and there have been Thanksgiving dinners on campus "to bring everybody in and have a day of celebration,'' McMillan said. "We're always trying to give students ways to socialize and those things.''
McMillan, a NWOSU grad himself, said everyone takes pride in being part of the NWOSU family and proudly says "Ride Ranger Ride.''
McMillan went on to receive a masters at the University of Central and a doctorate at OSU. He hopes he is an example of what an NWOSU degree can mean.
"It's great to be part of the pride that you have in finishing a degree,'' he said. "There are a lot of great memories. We're always open to people who want to explore ideas and expand in what we're trying to do.''
