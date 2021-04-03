NWOSU 17, S. NAZARENE 1
NWOSU 057 004 1 — 17 19 1
SNU 000 000 1 — 1 4 2
WP — Van Oosbree, 5 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts. LP — Owen. NWOSU — Norsen, double; Hamakawa, double and home run; Hoffman, 2 doubles; Lonadier 2 doubles; Johnson, home run; Paige, home run; White, 2 home runs; Erickson, home run. SNU —E.J.Taylor, home run
NWOSU 10, S. NAZARENE 6
NWOSU 042 011 2 — 10 14 0
SNU 001 400 1 — 6 7 1
WP — Swanson. LP — Maga. NWOSU — Londadier, double; Johnson, triple; Paige, home run; Hoffman, home run. SNU — Glock, double; E.J. Taylor, home run; Phillips, home run
NWOSU is now 14-8 overall and 12-6 in the GAC
