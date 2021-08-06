PIONEER, Okla. — The Northwest Team Camp wrapped up on Thursday, Aug. 5, after welcoming 24 area softball teams to the three day event.
The camp was originally started by Pioneer and Chisholm and the two schools alternated hosting the event each day. Now the number of teams that are signing up has increased so much, they’ve started hosting scrimmages at both sites and even added three games in Waukomis to accommodate the number of teams in attendance.
The furthest school traveled over two hours for the camp.
“Teams seem to like it,” Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said. “Laverne came all the way over and scrimmaged a couple days. It’s just nice to see a bunch of different people.”
The Lady Mustangs went 7-1 over three days, including a 4-3 win over Crescent in their final game. The camp gives coaches the opportunity to put players in different positions and stop the game freely to coach if they want to.
Riesen said having more relaxed rules is part of the reason team’s keep coming back to the camp year after year.
Lady Mustangs looking to build on last season
Pioneer went 30-10 last season and made it to the regional tournament. They’ll return seven of their nine starters from last season including four, four-year starters.
Brooklyn Cantrell returns after batting over .400 at the plate last season and will also be getting some time in the circle. Riesen said he expects to have at least four solid pitchers in his rotation.
The Lady Mustangs’ pitching staff is led by senior Katelyn Trumbley, who was voted on the Enid News & Eagle’s All-Northwest softball team last season. Allie Booth is another four-year starter and is a .370 career hitter.
Freshman Gracie Peace will be playing her first season with the Lady Mustangs after moving from Chisholm. Riesen said she has the ability to make an impact right away at pitcher and can also play second base and in the outfield.
Catcher Morgan Meyer returns behind home plate for her senior season.
“We should be pretty solid in the circle,” Riesen said. “Battery-wise, pitcher and catcher, we’re probably about as strong as we’ve ever been. Just with the experience level and both of them being four year starters.”
Riesen said his team has the potential to have a special season if they can stay healthy.
“We’re pretty excited about the prospects this fall,” he said.
Riesen played several different lineups during the camp to get a feel for the different positions his players feel comfortable in. Even though the games were unofficial, Riesen said he was happy with what his team accomplished this week.
The team had several players missing including one that had COVID.
“I’m really pleased not only with today, but with this week,” Riesen said. “We’re kind of starting to figure some things out as far as a lineup and where we want to put some kids. We definitely got what we wanted out of this week.”
Riesen said the team’s depth may be a concern this season with only 16 players on the roster. Still, he said 16 isn’t a bad number, but that it’s been a slight drop-off from their pre-COVID numbers.
“It’s a little different post-COVID than pre-COVID,” Riesen said. “Our numbers haven’t been quite as good as far as … I don’t really know what to attribute that to, I think some of it is kids found it’s okay to sit at home and sit in the air conditioning.”
The Lady Mustangs open the season on Monday, Aug. 9 against Kremlin-Hillsdale at 6 p.m. Riesen said he expects Kremlin-Hillsdale to be a top-six team in Class B next season.
Their next two games don’t get much easier. They face a Frontier team in their second game that won 27 games last season. Then, they’ll turn around and travel to Fairview (20-8 in 2020) two days later and play in the Skeltur Conference Tournament the following day.
The Lady Mustangs will play four games and a two-day tournament over their first seven days of the season.
“We’re jumping right into the fire, we’ll find out a lot about us really quick in the first week or two of the season.”
