Healthy tips for the new year. Clinical dietitians with Integris and St. Mary's.
Deirdre Postier
Samantha Liotta
Said a good first step is that if you're not hungry, don't eat.
Liotta said a lot of overeating comes into play when we don't listen to our hunger cues, or we're so busy that you're not checking in with yourself to see if you actually are hungry, or if you're stressed and asking yourself why you want to eat it. It's ok if you check in with yourself first.
Gave an example of if you want a cookie, go ahead and have one to honor that hunger, because it could lead you to overeat later if you don't eat it when you want it. You're likely to crave it all day and try to find things to fill that hunger.
Postier said she will sometimes eat a lot of calories before getting to that cookie, which can then lead her to realize she may not actually need to eat it in the fact that she's not hungry enough for it.
Liotta said a good thing to do is look at something to see how you can make it more nutritious.
"So that you're honoring what you want to eat but making it a little more nutritious.
Postier
"Adding more fruits and vegetables to your intake. That's one easy way to get started."
Liotta
"Make sure half your plate is fruits or vegetables. I think that's what we find most, is that people aren't eating fruits and vegetables. Another would be cutting out the sugary beverages. I love a Diet Coke, and that's OK, but I wouldn't have a regular Coke because that sugar isn't doing anything for me nutritionally."
Also moving in any way that you can.
Doing little things that add up over time.
"With us, when we educate, we want people to do healthy habits that are sustainable and longterm. And we're not looking for quick fixes, so if that's what you're looking for, that's not going to do it and we wouldn't recommend it. But over time, you will start to notice a positive difference, and that's the best way to go about leading a healthy lifestyle."
Postier
Having a partner can make things easier if they are trying to accomplish similar goals.
Liotta
"With instant gratification, change your expectations. If you go in with a mindset that you need to lose as much weight as fast as possible, anything less than that will be a letdown. So if you say that over a six month period you'll try to just lose some weight and see where it goes, it's a more positive outlook."
A referral from a doctor is needed to see them.
Integris
Shannon Kennedy, Clinical Dietitian for Integris
Being mindful of what you are eating. Trying to use moderation. Using a smaller plate or eating smaller. The slower you eat you can allow your brain to realize you are full. Trying to balance is also key.
Said trying to balance your meals is key. If you know you're going out to dinner and will splurge, you can prepare for that by eating lower fat content meals in the morning and for lunch. That is a way you could still splurge but not be as unhealthy if you were unable to alter your earlier meals to plan for the unhealthier dinner.
"I've seen where people sign contracts for their health. So then that feels a little more binding."
Try and get a partner or a buddy to try and motivate yourself. It makes it harder to say no when you have to see if the otehr person also doesn't want to go.
Said there are tracking apps that are helpful for people to help start healthy habits. Such as keeping a log of the food you've eaten.
Said a good way to curb some unhealthy habits would be to just start cutting back. If it's alcohol, try less drinks overall during a day or even a smaller amount of that drink. Save it for the weekend or doing so in moderation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.