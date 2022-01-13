ENID, Okla. — Educator, church leader and civic volunteer Clayton Nolen was awarded 2021 Pillar of the Plains on Thursday evening at Stride Bank Center.
Nolen said he was honored and humbled to receive the award — something he never visualized himself winning, adding that it wouldn’t have been possible without his parents, his family, other people who helped him along the way and, above all, God.
“No one person can ever do this by themselves,” Nolen said.
Nolen was one of three honorees recognized at the ceremony. Krista Roberts and Connie Sturgeon-Hart were the other finalists.
The Enid News & Eagle, along with community partners, created Pillar of the Plains in 2003 to recognize local people who work tirelessly and selflessly to better the Enid community, said Cindy Allen, publisher of the News & Eagle.
“These are folks who have spent years using their time, talents and resources to improve the quality of life for all of us and have made Enid and Northwest Oklahoma a better place,” Allen said.
Each year, community members nominate people they believe deserve to be recognized for their service to their community, their civic organizations, their churches and their volunteerism, and nominees are selected by previous Pillar of the Plains winners.
Past recipients are Bert Mackie, the late Lee Thompson, Janet Cordell, the late Lew Ward, Dr. Charles Ogle, Becky Cummings, Dr. Jerry Blankenship, April Danahy, Doug Frantz, Martie Oyler, Gail Wynne, Paul Allen, Cheryl Evans, Dr. Barry Pollard, Jim Strate, Cheri Ezzell and Myra Ward.
After graduating from Central State University, Nolen worked as a traveling speech pathologist for Enid Public Schools for seven years while also moonlighting as an adult education teacher.
Nolen went on to become the director of EPS’ still-continuing adult education program and directed teachers who made visits to homebound students.
Later, Nolen became the chief GED examiner, acquired the Juvenile Detention School and became supervisor of the schools at Sequoyah Boys’ Group Home and Integris Behavioral Health.
He served on several education-related local and state boards, committees and task forces during his 42 years with EPS before retiring in 2014, saying that education was his life.
From 1985 to 1989, Nolen served as Enid’s Ward 3 city commissioner. During this time, he founded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission, which is still active; created the public-access television channel that became PEGASYS and was given to Enid Public Schools in 2016; and dealt with the purchasing of Phillips Univerisity’s property. He also chaired both the Police Civil Service and Community Development Block Grant Funding commissions.
Nolen still serves on the Truth and Sentencing Advisory Council for four area counties; hosts “The Gospel Show with Clayton Nolen,” a local Sunday morning radio program on 100.9 FM and 960 AM; and is a trustee of the Grayson Missionary Baptist Church board.
All of the things he has done, Nolen said, was never for glory or recognition.
“These are just things I knew I needed to do — felt I needed to do — and God led me to do them,” he said.
