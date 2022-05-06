For student-athletes attending junior colleges, the goal is simple, to go Division I in their sport after they graduate.
For NOC Enid's Tanner Holliman, that goal is now a reality. Holliman recently announced his commitment to Elon University, a D1 school that plays in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Holliman announced his decision on Twitter early this week.
"The coaching staff at Elon really seems to know how to develop players and seem like great people as well," said Holliman.
Holliman, a first baseman came to NOC from Oklahoma Christian School in Edmond. This season he is hitting for a .325 average. In his career at NOC, Holliman has a ,311 average.
In 50 games this season, Holliman has 12 homers and 45 RBI.
Holliman got the chance to visit Elon recently.
"I think it’s a great spot and a great school as well," Holliman said.
Elon is located in North Carolina, just east of Greenville and north west of Raleigh.
The Phoenix are 20-22 this season. Elon has played a tough schedule with top 10 teams like Notre Dame North Carolina on the schedule.
Elon has put 11 players in MLB, with the most recent being John Brebbia who was picked by the Yankees in 30th round of the 2011 draft.
"I'm really proud of him," said NOC coach Scott Mansfield. "It's been a long time coming for him. The kids come in wanting to get to the next level and work their tails off to get there. I think it will be a good place for him."
