NEO 64, NOC ENID 58
NEO 10 18 17 19 -- 64
NOC ENID 18 6 17 17 -- 58
NEO --Ellis 4, Ekofo 10, Stevenson 17, McGee 9, Turkalj 6, Myles 9, Jurewica 8, Jackson 3; Enid -- Hester 14, Wade 9, Hankins 9, Phibbs 12, Readal 8, Wood 6;
Mostly cloudy in the morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 73F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mainly clear and windy. Low 39F. NNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 3:18 am
ENID — A Celebration of Life Service for Sonya Booher, 78, Enid, will be at a later date. Sonya was born June 14, 1942, and passed away April 8, 2021. Arrangements: Anderson-Burris Funeral Home & Crematory. www.andersonburris.com.
TONKAWA — Lanny Bruce Johnson, 76, Tonkawa resident, passed away April 6, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date with the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
CLEO SPRINGS — Celebration of life service will be at Cleo Springs Baptist Church on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Helena www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.