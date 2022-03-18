Northern Oklahoma College- Enid split the first day of a two-day road trip to South Arkansas Community College on Friday.
The Jets won the first game 5-4, but dropped the second, 8-3.
Piercen Mcelyea took the win in the first game, going the distance and striking out four. A Blake Scott three-run home run in the top of the fifth was the go-ahead for NOC, part of a three run fifth including a Ty Chapman one run homer. Sammy Harris was 2-4 for the Jets.
South Arkansas got up early, with a two-run second inning and four-run third propelling them over NOC. Murphy Giengor started the game for the Jets and went four innings, surrendering six earned runs, and recording four strikeouts.
Chapman had two RBI for the Jets, while Hunter Yoder was 2-4 with an RBI. South Arkanas struck out 11 Jets.
NOC plays two more against South Arkansas on Saturday and will return home on March 30th against Murray State. NOC has two games at Rose State next week, before traveling to Hesston for a game on March 29.
