NOC Enid's newest dorms reaching max occupancy; admins hope for post-COVID turnaround

ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College’s newly hired top brass hope an expected upturn in Enid’s on-campus living bodes well for the college’s future as enrollment continues to decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOC Enid Vice President Jeremy Hise said the campus’ newest residence hall is nearing capacity — the first time since it opened for students in 2015.
When fall classes begin Aug. 17, Jets Hall is set to house its maximum of 84 students in its 42 rooms, and at least 170 overall are expected to live on the NOC Enid campus, according to the most recent residence hall report Hise said he’s received.
“The more people we can get on campus, I think the better of a campus experience we can give to all of our students, whether they live here or they visit while they’re here,” Hise said.
Hise said on Wednesday that 107 students have been confirmed to be living in NOC Enid’s three residence halls — Jets, Lankard Hall and E.B. Hall. NOC is processing around 30 more residence applications, while some student athletes expected to live on campus haven’t completed their applications, he said.
No private, single-bed rooms in Jets Hall will be approved next year because of its expected maximum occupancy, Hise said.
Freshmen and sophomores, along with a majority of student athletes, tend to make up those living in NOC’s residence halls, he said. Rooms also are available to students from Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s Enid campus, which has a longtime four-year bachelor’s degree partnership with NOC.
NOC’s new president, Clark Harris, said in an email Friday that growing enrollment is a top priority for NOC students’ experience on the traditional-style Enid campus.
After Phillips University closed in the mid-’90s, Tonkawa-based NOC took over the land and opened Enid’s campus in 1999.
“NOC Enid has a wonderful, historical campus that is a wonderful asset to the Enid community, and it is our responsibility to continue to enhance the campus,” Harris said. “I hope that the campus will continue to be a showplace that will provide great spaces for the community.”
Harris, a longtime college administrator most recently from Laramie, Wyo., began his position last week, replacing NOC’S now-retired president, Cheryl Evans. Hise, formerly NOC’s athletic director, began overseeing the Enid campus as its VP in mid-May after the regular school year ended.
In fall 2019, 741 students were enrolled in Enid; last fall, campus enrollment declined to 647, which Hise attributed to a nationwide trend of more higher education students taking a year off school due to COVID.
Hise said he expects a decline in enrollment this fall, too, though NOC has loosened health restrictions on its campuses because of decreases in overall area case numbers.
“I think that everybody is obviously tired of COVID and the impact that’s having on people around the world, and are happy to be getting back to a ‘more-normal’ way of life. (But) I don’t know if it’s truly normal yet,” Hise said.
Finding better options
NOC Enid graduate Natalie Beurlot said she decided to spend her first semester in E.B. Hall to try living outside of her parents’ house in Enid in fall 2014.
Beurlot said she wanted to live near and spend time with people her own age, while also getting to make a quick, five-minute walk from her room to class.
“So that was like the perfect option for me to be in the midst of the college experience,” she said.
E.B. Hall and Lankard Hall were both built in the 1950s as Phillips residence halls; the latter was renovated in 2003.
E.B. has the most rooms and costs the least of NOC’s three residence halls — each of its 128 rooms, for up to 252 students, would cost at least $397.50 a month, calculated from the four-month semester $1,590 fee that includes utilities but not the college’s 200-block-minimum meal plan.
Lankard, with up to 38 students in its 20 rooms, would cost a student at least $497.50 a month ($1,990 a semester).
At a minimum $2,800 per semester, living in Jets Hall costs the most of three. Monthly rent at Jets would then come to $700.
Each suite of two bedrooms shares a bathroom and shower room. The hall also has student lounges, on-site laundry and a safe room that doubles as a game room.
Each residence hall provides amenities such as Wi-Fi, cable, refrigerators, microwaves and laundry services, as well as water, gas and electric utilities. All kinds of stoves and window air conditioners are prohibited in the dorms, and pets are not allowed on campus.
Including these expenses, monthly costs at all three on-campus dorms still fall below average monthly rent in both NOC’s surrounding area and the overall city of Enid.
Average rent in the 73701 ZIP code is estimated at $810 a month, most often not including utilities, according to housing market data from the most recent 2020 American Community Survey census data. In 73703, monthly rent is higher, at $943 on average.
Most one- or two-bedroom rental options Beurlot said she found in Enid had ranged between $800 and $1,200 a month — meal costs would factor in even more money, while board is included in NOC’s semester housing fee.
“It was just financially better than living on my own because you’d have to pay for your meals separately,” she said.
While Beurlot later took a third option — moving back in with her parents in the spring because they wouldn’t charge her rent, but would pay for her NOC tuition — she said she believes students living off-campus tend not to become as close with classmates.
Hise said the more active and involved students are, the better their educational experiences will be.
Though the campus moved more toward virtual activities last year, NOC’s dean of students, Ryan Paul, and his staff and residence hall directors provided over 38 activities, along with regular campus clubs and organizations.
“The more people we can get on campus, the more like a campus community we have,” Hise said. “We have that with student services and activities we provide to all our students on campus. It just seems like it’s more pronounced when you have that many people living on campus.”