Late Sunday
NOC ENID 10, NATIONAL PARK 5
National Park0012020—571
NOC Enid045100x—1061
WP — Sellers, 3 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Herron, 2 innings, 4 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. National Park — Bedell, double and home run; H-Mendez, home run. NOC Enid — Voitik, 1-for-2 run scored, 2 RBI; Scott, run scored; Savage, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 home runs, 3 RBI; Holliman, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Hendricks, run scored; Ninness, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Lees, run scored; Bass, run scored, RBI
NATIONAL PARK 17, NOC ENID 10
National Park040100147—17140
NOC Enid141000400—10103
WP — Jamison, 2 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Ritter, 1/3 innings, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks. National Park — Jamison, double and home run; Harris, double; Price, double and home run; Jimerson, home run. NOC Enid — Voitik, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI, home run; Halvorson, 1-for-5, run scored, home run, 5 RBI; Coffey, 1-for-5; Hollliman, 2-for-6, run scored, home run, RBI; Hendricks, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI, home run; Thaxton, 2-for-2, triple; Ninness, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Turner, run scored; Escobedo, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Fleece, run scored
