WESTERN 5, NOC ENID 1
Western 001 022 0 — 5 8 0
NOC 100 000 0 — 1 4 1
WP — Pimentel, 7 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Sellers, 4 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks. WOC — Jones, 1-for-3, double; Bryant, 2-for-3, run scored, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Montenegro, 2-for-4, RBI, run scored; Herrera, 2-for-4, run scored. NOC — Halvorson, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Savage, 1-for-3; Scott, 2-for-2, RBI, double
WESTERN 11, NOC ENID 3
WOC 032 012 111 — 11 10 0
NOC 000 000 030 — 3 5 4
WP — Isaacs, 7 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Kuykendall, 2 1/3 innings, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks. WOC — DeLaCruz, 1-for-4, doiuble; Rodriguez, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, double, 2 RBI; Urena, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Felix, 2 RBI; Bryant, 3 runs scored. NOC — Savage, 1-for-4, double; Ninness, 1-for-4, run scored; Bass, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Lees run scored; Voitik, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, double
