NOC Enid’s softball team, coming off a 2-2 performance at the Winter Blast in Dennison, Texas, are scheduled to go to Region 2 Division II Murray State for a 1 p.m. doubleheader Thursday, weather permitting.
Both teams are 4-2 overall.
Murray State swept a doubleheader from Northeastern A&M Sunday.
The Lady Jets beat Dodge City, 11-3 and lost to North Central (Texas), 6-5 on Saturday.
NOC Enid is scheduled to host Barton County in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
