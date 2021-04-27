NOC ENID 3, MURRAY STATE 1
NOC 000 030 0 — 3 7 0
MSC 001 000 0 — 1 3 0
WP — Gabeau, 7 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Cheek, 7 innings, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks. NOC — Eck,1-for-3, run scored; Enslinger, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Richards, 1-for-4, RBI; Mccause, 1-for-4, double; Lee, run scored; Bryant, 1-for-2, run scored. MSC — Nix, double, RBI; Scallorn, double, run scored
NOC ENID 12, MURRAY STATE 10
NOC 203 403 0 — 12 14 2
MSC 108 100 0 — 10 13 1
WP — Mccause, 3 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. LP — Stoliby, 1 2/3 innings, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. NOC — Eck, 4-for-5, 3 runs scored, RBI, double; Enslinger, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Richards, 1-for-1, 3 RBI, double; Potter, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, home run, 5 RBI; Stockton, 2-for-3, run scored; Lee, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Bryant, 1-for-3, run scored. MSC — Sands 3 doubles, triple, run scored, 2 RBI; Nix, triple, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Wagon, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Scallorn, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Reese, 3-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI.
NOC Enid, 13-37, will host Connors in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Thursday at Failing Field.
