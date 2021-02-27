NOC ENID 11, FORT SCOTT 8
Fort Scott 140 000 3 — 8 8 4
NOC Enid 215 003 x — 11 12 1
WP — Jennings, 2 1/3 innings, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Gabeau, 4 1/3 innings, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. Fort Scott — Maple, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI, double; Jennings, 2-for-2, run scored, double; Chenoweth, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, triple. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 2-for-4, run scored, triple, RBI; Eck, 1-for-4, RBI; Krase, run scored; Lee, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI, double, RBI; Colgate, run scored; Wilson, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double, home run; Stockton, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, triple; Smith, 1-for-4, run scored; Bryant, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, triple
CLARENDON 17, NOC ENID 1
Clarendon 401 0(12) — 17 15 0
NOC Enid 001 00 — 1 3 1
WP — Tejeda, 5 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. LP — Mccause, 4 innings, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. Clarendon — Pena, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI, home run; Posada, 3-for-3, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI, home run. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 1-for-1; Eck, 1-for-2, RBI; Bryant, 1-for-1, run scored.
NOC Enid, 1-9 will host Highland Park College in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Sunday.
