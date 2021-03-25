SEMINOLE 5, NOC ENID 3
Seminole 001 030 1 — 5 9 1
NOC 000 002 1 — 3 9 3
WP — Gladness, 4 1/3 innings,4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Gabeau, 7 innings, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. Seminole — Moreno, double, home run, 4 RBI; Clinton, double; Holderread, double. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 3-for-4; Eck, 1-for-4, run scored; Krase, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Lee, 1-for-3; Stockton, 1-for-3; Smith, 1-for-2, run scored; Bryant, 1-for-2
SEMINOLE 16, NOC ENID 0
Seminole 260 08 — 16 14 1
NOC 000 00 — 0 2 1
WP — Aud, 4 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Mccause, 1 2/3 innings, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 strikeout, 1 walk. Seminole — Bruce 2 home runs, 4 RBI; Robertson, home run, double, 5 RBI; Moreno, double; Compton, double. NOC Enid — Eck, 1-for-2; Stockton, 1-for-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.