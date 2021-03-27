EASTERN OKLAHOMA 5, NOC ENID 3
NOC Enid 002 010 0 — 3 8 2
Eastern 300 200 x — 5 6 3
WP — Henry, 5 1/3 innings, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Gabeau, 6 innings, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 2-for-4, triple, RBI; Eck, 2-for-4, RBI; Richards, 1-for-3; Mccause, 1-for-2, run scored; Smith, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored. Eastern — Brown, home run, RBI, run scored; Clinton, home run, 3 RBI; Meza, 2-for-3, run scored
EASTERN OKLAHOMA 8, NOC ENID 6
NOC 140 000 1 — 6 8 2
Eastern 103 202 x — 8 14 3
WP — Crow, 3 2/3 innings, 3 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. LP — Gabeau, 3 2/3 innings, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Stites, run scored; Eck, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Lee, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Stockton, 2-for-4, RBI, double; Reed, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI, home run; Mccause, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI, double; Potter, run scored; Bryant, 1-for-3. Eastern — Garrison, double, 3 runs scored; Meza, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Clinton, 4-for-4, run scored, 4 RBI; McCormick, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Woods, 2-for-3, 2 RBI.
NOC Enid, 4-22, will host Western Tuesday for a doubleheader
