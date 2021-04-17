SEMINOLE 11, NOC ENID 3
NOC 120 000 — 3 7 2
Seminole 061 301 — 11 11 2
WP — Aud, 6 innings, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 strikeout, 0 walks. LP — Gabeau, 3 2/3 innings, 9 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC — Eck, 2-for-3, RBI; Enslinger, 1-for-3, run scored, home run, RBI; Smith, 2-for-3, run scored; Lee, 1-for-3, run scored; Bryant, 1-for-2, RBI. Seminole — Moreno, 2 doubles, run scored, 2 RBI; DeLeon, 1-for-3, triple; Gladness, 1-for-1, run scored, triple; Robertson, 1-for-2, run scored, 3 RBI; Aud, 2 RBI
SEMINOLE 9, NOC ENID 1
NOC 010 00 — 1 4 2
Seminole 210 42 — 9 9 0
WP — Manning, 5 innings, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — McDaniel, 1/3 inning, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC — Eck,1-for-2; Richards, 1-for-2, run scored; Potter, 1-for-2, RBI, double; Lee, 1-for-2. Seminole — Bruce, 1-for-1, run scored, double; Gladness, 1-for-2, run scored, double; Rowley, 1-for-1, run scored, double; Kennedy, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, home run, 2 RBI; Moreno, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 home runs, 4 RBI; Robertson, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run
NOC Enid, 7-35 overall and 3-17 in conference, will host Eastern Oklahoma in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday at Failing Field.
