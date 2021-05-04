NOC ENID 8, UA RICH MOUNTAIN 0
NOC Enid 030 41 — 8 6 1
UARM 000 00 — 0 1 2
WP — Gabeau, 5 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Detommaso, 2 2/3 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 1-for-3; Potter, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; Stockton, 1-for-3, run scored; Smith, 2 runs scored, RBI; Lee, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored, home run, 3 RBI; Bryant, 1-for-3, run scored, grand slam homer, 4 RBI. UA Rich Mountain — Smith, 1-for-2
NOC ENID 9, UA RICH MOUNTAIN 8
NOC Enid 030 202 2 — 9 8 2
UARM 203 021 0 — 8 14 0
WP — Sneary, 1 2/3 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Kimberly, 2 innings, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 strkeout, 2 walks. NOC Enid — Enslinger, run scored; Mccause, 1-for-4; Potter, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI, triple; Stockton, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI, 2 doubles; Smith, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Lee, run scored, RBI; Bryant, 2-for-2, triple, 4 RBI. UARM — Kimberly 2 doubles, 2 runs scored; Laxaze, double, run scored, RBI; Lilly, double and home run, 2 run scored, RBI; McMillan, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 RBI; Miles, double, RBI; Gurley, triple, RBI.
NOC Enid has won 7 straight games. They are 11-19 in conference and 17-37 overall. They will host Rose State at 2 p.m. Thursday in a doubleheader at Failing Field.
