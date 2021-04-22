NOC ENID 10, WESTERN 7
NOC 006 000 13 — 10 12 1
WOC 102 021 10 — 7 11 1
WP — Gabeau, 8 innings, 11 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Spriggs, 7 innings, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks. NOC — Eck, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Stockton, run scored; Enslinger, 2-for-4, run scored; Richards, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI, double; Colgate, run scored; Mccause, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, home run, 4 RBI; Potter, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Smith, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, RBI; Lee, 1-for-4. Western — Whalen, double and home run, 2 RBI; Alvarado, 3 home runs, 4 RBI
WESTERN 17, NOC ENID 12
NOC 550 100 1 — 12 10 3
WOC 355 013 x — 17 15 3
WP — Spriggs, 6 innings, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — McDaniel, 2 1/3 innings, 9 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. NOC — Eck, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Enslinger, 1-for-5, 2 runs scored; Richards, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, home run, 3 RBI; Mccause, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Potter, run scored; Stockton, 1-for-2, run scored, 3 RBI, home run; Smith, 1-for-4, run scored, double; Lee, 1-for-4, run scored, home run, RBI; Bryant, 1-for-4, 2 RBI. WOC — Munn, 3-for-4, 4 runs scored, double, home run, 3 RBI; Alvarado, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, 5 RBI; Lax, 2-for-4, 4 RBI
NOC Enid, 6-18 in conference and 10-36, overall, will host NOC Tonkawa in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at Failing Field.
