NOC ENID 2, EASTERN 0
Eastern 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
NOC Enid 200 000 x — 2 7 0
WP — Gabeau, 7 innings, 3 H, 0 R, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. LP — Henry, 6 innings, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts. Eastern — Ashing, 2-for-2, double; Hampton, 1-for-3. NOC Enid — Eck, 2-for-4; Stockton, 1-for-2, double; Enslinger, 2-for-3, run scored; Richards, 1-for-2, run scored; McCause, 1-for-2, RBI, double
NOC ENID 9, EASTERN 6
Eastern 201 000 3 — 6 6 1
NOC Enid 101 052 x — 9 5 1
WP — McDaniel, 6 2/3 innings, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts. LP — Henry, 4 innings, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 walks, 0 strikeouts. Eastern — Garrison, 2 RBI, double; Clinton, 3 RBI, home run; Meza, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI. NOC Enid — Eck, 1-for-2, 4 runs scored; Stockton, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Enslinger, 2-for-3, run scored, double; Richards, 3 RBI; Colgate, run scored; Potter, 2 RBI; McCause, 1-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI, double
