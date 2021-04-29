NOC ENID 7, CONNORS 6
Connors 050 001 0 — 6 6 1
NOC 300 103 x — 7 8 2
WP — Gabeau, 7 innings, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Medlin, 6 innings, 8 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. Connors — Clark, double; Whisenhunt, home run, 3 RBI; Britt, home run, 2 runs scored, RBI. NOC — Enslinger, 2-for-3, run scored; Mccause, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Potter, 2-for-3, run scored, home run, 3 RBI; Stockton, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Smith, 2-for-3, run scored
NOC ENID 5, CONNORS 2
Connors 000 000 2 — 2 8 2
NOC 011 300 x — 5 10 0
WP — McDaniel, 6 innings, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks. Save — Gabeau. LP — Bechtold, 6 innings, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Connors — Clark, 2-for-3; Hedge, 2-for-3; Shipman, RBI; Britt, RBI. NOC Enid — Eck, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored; Enslinger, RBI; Mccause, 1-for-2; Potter, 1-for-3, run scored, home run; Stockton, 2-for-3, run scored; Smith, 1-for-3; Lee, 1-for-3, run scored, double, RBI; Bryant, 1-for-3.
NOC Enid has won five straight. NOC Enid,15-37 overall and 9-19 in conference, will travel to UA-Rich Mountain for a doubleheader Tuesday.
