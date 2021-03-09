 ALLEN COUNTY 14, NOC ENID 5

NOC Enid     200     03     —     5     7     6

Allen County     122     63     —     14     11     3

WP — Wiley, 5 innings, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Gabeau, 3 1/3 innings, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, triple; Eck, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Krase, 2-for-3, run scored, 4 RBI, home run; Lee, 1-for-3; Bryant, 1-for-2.  Allen Community — Brown, 4 runs scored; McDonald, 2 RBI; Wilson, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Long, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Lundine, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, 4 RBI; Howard, 2-for-3, 2 RBI.

ALLEN COUNTY 8, NOC ENID 7

NOC Enid     220     003     00     —     7     10     0

ACC     004     010     21     —     8     12     2

WP — Wilson, 2 1/3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Mccause, 7 innings, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 2-for-5, 3 runs scored; Eck, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, triple; Krase, 1-for-3, RBI, double; Potter, 3-for-4, RBI; Stockton, run scored; Reed, 1-for-4, run scored. ACC — McDonald, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Wilson, 1-for-4, home run, run scored, 3 RBI; Howard, 3-for-4, RBI; Argabright, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI, home run; Willis, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored.

NOC Enid, 3-13, will be back in action March 16 with a doubleheader at Butler (Kan.) County.

