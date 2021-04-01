NOC TONKAWA 6, NOC ENID 1
Enid 000 001 0 — 1 8 1
Tonkawa 000 015 x — 6 10 1
WP — Ailey, 7 innings, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 12 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Gabeau, 5 2/3 innings, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks. Enid — Eck, 2-for-4; Enslinger, 1-for-4; Krase, 1-for-3; Lee, 1-for-1, double; Colgate, run scored; Potter, 2-for-2, RBI; Mccause, 1-for-3. Tonkawa — Landes, double, run scored; Fowble, home run, two RBI; Durkee, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Webb, 2-for-3
NOC TONKAWA 9, NOC ENID 7
Enid 005 200 000 — 7 10 3
Tonkawa 430 000 002 — 9 13 6
WP — Ailey, 5 innings,2 H, 0 R, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Gabeau, 2 2/3 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. Enid — Eck, 1-for-5, run scored, RBI; Enslinger, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI; Lee, 1-for-5, run scored, grand slam homer, 4 RBI; Stockton, 1-for-4; Potter, 1-for-5; Bryant, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored. Tonkawa — Landes, double, run scored; Cushenberry, 1-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Bellar, 4-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI; Fowble, 3-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI
