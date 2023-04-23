NOC Enid softball
NOC ENID 4, WESTERN 1
Western 000 001 0 — 0 6 2
NOC Enid 000 040 x — 4 7 2
WP — Dolan, 7 innings, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. LP — Bradley, 6 innings, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 walks 5 strikeouts. Western — Norris, 2-for-4; Bradley, run scored. NOC Enid — Alexander, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI, double; Fleming, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Babek, 1-for-2, run scored; Foor, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Rhodes, 1-for-2; Woods, 1-for-3, run scored
NOC ENID 4, WESTERN 3
Western 300 000 0 — 3 5 2
NOC Enid 101 002 x — 4 4 3
WP — Nash, 2 2/3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 walks 5 strikeouts. LP — Bradley, 6 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER., 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. Western — Norris, run scored; Darilek, 3-for-4; Bradley, run scored; Castillo, 1-for-2, 2 RBI. NOC Enid — Alexander, run scored; Yackeyonny, run scored; Fleming, 1-for-3, run scored, home run, 3 RBI; Rhodes, 2-for-3; Woods, 1-for-2, run scored
