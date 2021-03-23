2nd game
NEO 15, NOC ENID 4
NEO 302 55 — 15 13 1
NOC 011 02 — 4 5 3
WP — Brown, 4 innings, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 strikeout, 1 walk. LP — Mccause, 3 1/3 innings, 7 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. NEO — Collins, double and home run, 3 RBI; Laurvetz, double and home run, 5 RBI; Clark, home run; Brown, 2-for-4, 3 RBI. NOC Enid — Enslinger, 1-for-3, run scored; Krase, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, double; Stockton, 1-for-3, run scored; Reed, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored.
NOC Enid drops to 4-16
