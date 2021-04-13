UA RICH MOUNTAIN 6, NOC ENID 5
UARM 012 001 02 — 6 10 3
NOC 100 000 31 — 5 10 1
WP — Kimbrell, 7 1/3 innings, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Gabeau, 8 innings, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks. UA Rich Mountain— Lacaze, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 3 home runs, 4 RBI; Miles, 3-for-4, RBI, double; McMillan, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI. NOC Enid — Eck, 2-for-5, run scored, double; Stockton, 1-for-4, double; Enslinger, 1-for-4, RBI; Mccause, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 home runs, 2 RBI; Potter, 2-for-4, run scored; Colgate, run scored; Bryant, 1-for-4
NOC ENID 8, UA-RICH MOUNTAIN 6
UARM 100 130 1 — 6 7 1
NOC 000 044 x — 8 6 2
WP — Sneary, 2 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. Save — Gabeau. LP — Powell, 2/3 inning, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks. UARM — Lilly, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, double; McMillan, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Kimberly, 2-for-4, run scored, 3 RBI, home run; Cotten, 2 runs scored; Lacaze, 2 runs scored. NOC Enid — Eck, 1-for-4; Stockton, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; Enslinger, 1-for-4, run scored; Richards, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, home run; Mccause, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI, home run; Colgate, RBI; Bryant, run scored
NOC Enid, 7-31 overall and 3-13 in conference, will visit Northeastern A&M Thursday
